EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah community will be receiving a major upgrade in cable and broadband internet service soon.

Comcast has announced it will be expanding fiber broadband service to over 18,000 homes in the city of Eagle Mountain.

The company plan to invest $22 million for the expansion efforts.

“Giving our residents another choice for cable and internet services improves the quality of life for our residents,” said Tom Westmoreland, Eagle Mountain mayor. “We look forward to welcoming Comcast into our community.”

The expansion will give residents access to Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which has connected 160,000 low-income Utahns to home internet since 2011.

Residents can start enjoying the full Comcast amenity suite starting in 2023.

Options include Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1 cable, Xfinity Home security and Internet Essentials. Residential customers can also access over 19 million hotspots across the country, a voice-friendly remote, and a streaming service with over 15,000 hours of content.

Local businesses can access services such as Ethernet, Internet, advanced voice solutions, and video services including WiFi, Voice, TV and more.

“We are committed to supporting Utah’s growth plans by building infrastructure and bringing high-speed broadband to meet the state’s next-generation capacity needs,” said Bryan Thomas, vice president, Network Engineering, Comcast Mountain West Region. “Our fiber expansion in Eagle Mountain is the latest example of the significant investments we’ve already made in the state. Since 2019, we’ve invested $881 million in technology and infrastructure capital expenditures, taxes and fees, employee wages and benefits, and charitable giving.”

Comcast also participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program that will provide a $30 credit towards internet service for those who qualify.

“As one of the fastest-growing cities in Utah, we are eager for opportunities that will lend to successful businesses and thriving neighborhoods,” said Tyler Savage, Chairman, Eagle Mountain Chamber of Commerce. “Comcast will be a powerful presence that our community can rely on in pursuit of these endeavors. We look forward to working closely with Comcast as our city continues to grow and become more prosperous.”

