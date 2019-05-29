Newsfore Opt-In Form

Colorado City man accused of sexual abuse

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (ABC4 News) – A Colorado City man is in jail and accused of sexual abuse.

Carlos Jaime Henderson, 30, of Colorado City, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on one count of felony sexual abuse.

Deputies said on May 23, a juvenile girl said she was sleeping, and she awoke to Henderson “touching her inappropriately and attempting to remove her clothes.”

The girl left the room and was followed by Henderson, who allegedly began yelling at the girl and attempted to grab her face. Deputies said the girl was able to push Henderson away and left the home on foot.

Detectives responded to the residence, made contact with Henderson and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline: 800.422.4453.

 

