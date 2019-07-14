Collision on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir kills one, two others injured

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An American Fork man died when the car he was driving collided with a semi truck tanker on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir Saturday night, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The UHP says 25-year-old Gaje Combs was driving a Honda Accord northbound on Strawberry Road at 7:40 p.m. when Combs pulled out in front of an Eastbound Kenworth truck pulling two tankers.

The truck hit the driver side of the Honda killing Combs. A female passenger in the Honda was injured, and had to be flown via medical helicopter to the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center. The driver of the Kenworth truck was also injured and taken to the Heber Valley Medical Center.