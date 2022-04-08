UTAH (ABC4) – This spring, Cold Stone Creamery is excited to offer guests their take on a spring classic. This season, the dessert chain is offering customers a new PEEPS flavored ice cream, along with a PEEPS Sweet Spring Creation sundae, and a PEEPS Shake.

According to PR Newswire, PEEPS lovers will immediately recognize the ice cream’s bright yellow hue and indulgent, marshmallow-y taste.

The new flavor is included in both the Spring creation and the shake, along with whipped topping, blue sugar crystals, and a PEEP marshmallow garnish.

The new desserts launched on April 1 and will be available in stores until May 10.

“Cold Stone Creamery is thrilled to partner with Just Born and PEEPS® to create a new PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor that captures the sunny essence of Spring,” Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery told PR Newswire. “We love both being a part of making family memories and bringing back memories for the young at heart – and ice cream that tastes just like PEEPS® does just that!”