Cold start to the work week ahead!

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Our weekend storm is weakening, but as it does so there will be some cold temperatures in its wake. Daytime highs were running about 20 degrees below average throughout the western United States, and Utah was no exception with highs in the 50s for our Sunday. Windy conditions were the main weather headline for Central and Southern Utah with a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory in effect through 10pm.

Rain totals reached over two inches in several Cache Valley and Weber County locations including Logan, Richmond, Smithfield, Brigham City and near Sardine Summit.Snow levels dropped to 6500 ft, and flurries were even spotted as low as 5500 ft. Towns including Bountiful, Malad, Idaho, and Alta all dealt with snow at some point Sunday morning and afternoon.

While moisture will continue to dwindle, cooler air will linger. Overnight lows in Wasatch Front valleys will hit the mid to upper 30s, so a cold start to Monday is in store for many. A “Hard Freeze Warning” is in effect until Monday morning for Wasatch Mountain Valleys like Park City and Heber City as well as Logan, Duchesne, Roosevelt, Manti, and Richfield. Central Utah locations like Cedar City, Fillmore and Delta also have a warning in effect until Tuesday morning. This means overnight lows in the areas mentioned will bottom out between 26 and 28 degrees. Rural areas will freeze first, with the freeze becoming more widespread Monday into Tuesday.

Hard freezes are expected to continue Tuesday night and possibly Wednesday night. However, according to the National Weather Service, after much of the area has experienced a hard freeze by Monday night, the growing season will be considered ended and no further freeze products will be issued this season.

When temperatures drop for the first time in the Autumn season, it’s a good time to protect tender plants from the cold by taking them in or covering them. You will want to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes so they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Even if your neighborhood is not dealing with lows in the 20s, it will be a noticeable shift in temperature with cold air rushing in from the Pacific Northwest behind this passing cold front. High pressure will take control for the work week, with seasonably cool temperatures for the next week. For the latest weather updates, tune into ABC 4 News at 10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather Forecasts

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Devon Lucie

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Devon Lucie"
More Weather

Latest News Videos

Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver"

‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry"

10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless"

Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona"

Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect"

High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories