Cold start to the work week ahead!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Our weekend storm is weakening, but as it does so there will be some cold temperatures in its wake. Daytime highs were running about 20 degrees below average throughout the western United States, and Utah was no exception with highs in the 50s for our Sunday. Windy conditions were the main weather headline for Central and Southern Utah with a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory in effect through 10pm.

Third September snowfall for our Northern Utah mountains—Southern Idaho got in on the action today too. Malad, Idaho snow just a week into Autumn! @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/vDzAOUNoWJ — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 29, 2019

Rain totals reached over two inches in several Cache Valley and Weber County locations including Logan, Richmond, Smithfield, Brigham City and near Sardine Summit.Snow levels dropped to 6500 ft, and flurries were even spotted as low as 5500 ft. Towns including Bountiful, Malad, Idaho, and Alta all dealt with snow at some point Sunday morning and afternoon.

Ch-Ch-Check it out…some major 🌧 storm totals in Northern Utah… 💥 storm did not disappoint 💥 Fall weather is here! @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/ksYWFadGlR — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 30, 2019

While moisture will continue to dwindle, cooler air will linger. Overnight lows in Wasatch Front valleys will hit the mid to upper 30s, so a cold start to Monday is in store for many. A “Hard Freeze Warning” is in effect until Monday morning for Wasatch Mountain Valleys like Park City and Heber City as well as Logan, Duchesne, Roosevelt, Manti, and Richfield. Central Utah locations like Cedar City, Fillmore and Delta also have a warning in effect until Tuesday morning. This means overnight lows in the areas mentioned will bottom out between 26 and 28 degrees. Rural areas will freeze first, with the freeze becoming more widespread Monday into Tuesday.

Hard freezes are expected to continue Tuesday night and possibly Wednesday night. However, according to the National Weather Service, after much of the area has experienced a hard freeze by Monday night, the growing season will be considered ended and no further freeze products will be issued this season.

It’s rain on tomatoes today, but frost will damage these plants in Heber & Park City Monday morning. Hard freeze warning for Wasatch Mtn Valleys overnight & Hard Freeze watch for Cache Valley, Western Uinta Basin & Sanpete/Sevier Valleys. Temps will dip b/t 25-28 #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/i1sWAfWCad — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 29, 2019

When temperatures drop for the first time in the Autumn season, it’s a good time to protect tender plants from the cold by taking them in or covering them. You will want to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes so they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Even if your neighborhood is not dealing with lows in the 20s, it will be a noticeable shift in temperature with cold air rushing in from the Pacific Northwest behind this passing cold front. High pressure will take control for the work week, with seasonably cool temperatures for the next week. For the latest weather updates, tune into ABC 4 News at 10.