SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

Mostly cloudy skies kick off Tuesday with pretty mild temperatures, thanks to a continued southerly flow with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s and low 50s along the Wasatch Front. Clouds will keep billowing in and increase statewide while winds kick up, especially in southern and eastern Utah.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 2 p.m. for much of south-central and southeastern Utah. With dry conditions and increased winds, the southernmost portion of Utah will be included in an elevated fire risk while Grand County will see another Red Flag Warning. This is the type of threat we’ll see more of as we continue to warm. Any fire start could easily spread with dry fire fuels, gusty winds, and warmth.

Temperatures will cool following the front with daytime highs in the upper 50 and 60s along the Wasatch Front with warmth hanging on where southerly winds gust. St. George will still hit the 80s. There’s a chance of wet weather in Northern Utah as the cold front comes through with breezy conditions. From late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, scattered valley rain and mountain snow are expected. Snow levels drop to 7000 feet during the day, gradually easing down to 7000 feet by Tuesday night. The moisture will be short-lived, with high pressure returning Wednesday.

High pressure does not stick around as we get more changes by Thursday. A more potent system looks to be on track to move into the state from late Thursday into Friday. This system will bring the entire state a chance for wet weather and will help temperatures tumble below average for several days. The timing on this system is not crystal clear just yet, but stay tuned!

Bottom line? We get cooler conditions, wild winds in part of the state and the chance of wet weather for some on Tuesday.

Stay ahead of any weather changes coming our way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!