Coffee & health benefits: Cold brew vs. hot brew

Grabbing a morning cup of coffee can be good for your health.

Coffee is known to be rich in healthful antioxidants, which are beneficial in reducing the risk of several diseases.

But for those of us who enjoy a cold brew during the summer months – are we getting the same benefits?

A recent study shows when it comes to antioxidants, ‘cold brew’ coffee is lacking.

“When it’s actually brewed cold, it’s not the same as iced coffee where you take hot brewed coffee and put it in a refrigerator or over ice,” said Cleveland Clinic’s Michael Roizen, M.D., who did not take part in the study. “This is actually brewed without hot water; it takes longer, and it has a little less acidity, and about 50 percent less antioxidants.”

For those who like their coffee cold, but want to hang on to those antioxidants, Dr. Roizen suggests brewing it hot and then having it over ice.

He said previous research has shown the major benefits of coffee come from both the antioxidants and the caffeine.

Other studies have linked coffee consumption to a reduced risk for diseases such as type two diabetes, liver disease, and heart disease.

However, as Dr. Roizen points out, if we load our coffees full of cream, sugar, syrups or whipped cream – we can wipe out all of those health benefits in a hurry.

The healthiest way to enjoy our coffee is to have it black.

He said anyone can make the switch to black coffee. He adds that it may take a week or two to get used to it, but if you can make the change, it’s the best thing for your health.

And you can even save yourself some money by skipping all the add-ons. “You’re better off going black for your health, and for your finances, which obviously pertain to your stress level,” said Dr. Roizen. “You don’t have to have all the additives in there, black coffee is much less expensive, and if you go black, it’s much healthier for you.”