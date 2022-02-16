Coachella and Stagecoach drop vaccine mandates

Festival goers appear at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

(ABC4) – As mask requirements continue to relax for certain states and venues, the newest entity to drop COVID-19 mandates are music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach.

The popular music events are held outdoors annually and have now nixed any vaccine or mask mandates.

In a Twitter post, Stagecoach says:

“Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines.”

Coachella also updated its website to reflect the new rules saying:

“In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022.”

The music festivals were canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic, but are slated to return this year.

Coachella is returning this spring on April 15 with headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye. Stagecoach returns on April 29 with headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.