HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – The Left Fork Fire burning in the Dixie National Forest is prompting road and trail closures due to safety concerns.

According to officials, it is prohibited to go into or be upon the area, roads, and trails by Forest Road 108 (King Creek), to Forest Road 185 (Whiteman Bench Road), west of the boundary of Bryce Canyon National Park continuing south to Forest Road 242 (Lower Podunk Trail Head) along the Forest boundary continuing south, southwest, and west including the Forest boundary to Forest Road 109 (Proctor Canyon).

Dixie National Forest

Additionally, Kane County Emergency Services issued an evacuation for Bryce Woodlands Estate due to increased wind and fire behavior.

An order was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service in conjunction with Dixie National Forest and Powell Ranger District.

There are exemptions, if an individual has a permit specifically exempting them from the order, as well as for any federal, state, or local officer, member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty.

The order states if it’s violated, actions may be considered as a class B misdemeanor by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization and/or imprisonment of not more than 6 months.

The order states the purpose of it is to protect public safety during the Left Fork Fire suppression operations and will be in effect until July 31, or until rescinded.

As of Tuesday, 5% containment has been called on the fire burning approximately 3,009 acres and there have been no structures damaged or destroyed.

Officials say steep, rugged terrain is making it difficult for firefighters to tackle the fire in many areas and air crews will continue to be deployed.

Officials say the fire is human caused.

According to data online from Utah Fire Information, just this year there have been 245 fires, burning over 5,200 acres. 197 of them have been human-caused.

Fire leaders are encouraging residents and visitors to learn more about prevention, through a state-wide effort known as Fire Sense.