Clearfield Police looking for suspects in multiple auto thefts

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Clearfield are looking for information on suspects involved in multiple auto thefts throughout their city and surrounding areas.

In a press release, police indicated they were working with multiple agencies in order to identify and arrest suspects involved in the thefts that have been occurring between midnight and 4:00 a.m.

Police said there is a silver passenger vehicle in numerous surveillance vides but that the suspects are also using stolen vehicles. The video shows the vehicle driving slowing in the neighborhood with individuals walking and checking vehicles to see if they can find an unlocked door.

The southeast portion of the city (South of Antelope and East of Main Street) has experienced an increase in auto burglaries and vehicle thefts and police said they suspect it is the same individuals in most of the thefts in Clearfield and surrounding cities.

If you recognize the vehicle or suspects you are asked to contact Clearfield Police at (801) 525-2806.