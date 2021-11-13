Clearfield Police asks for public help in finding runaway boy

CLEARFIELD (ABC4)- Police in Clearfield are looking for a boy who ran away from home earlier this afternoon.

Jaiden Gardner, 10, is identified as a black male, 5 feet tall, 60 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas shirt and black pants. 

Clearfield PD dispatch told ABC4 Jaiden was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at his home and that police were initially in contact with him trying to help him out before he ran away.

His is also endangered because of his age and because police say he has made comments about suicide in the past.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaiden Gardner or his wellbeing is urged to contact Clearfield Police at (801) 525-2806 and reference case number 21-11662.

