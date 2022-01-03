Clearfield pizzeria destroyed in large structure fire, crews on scene

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A large structure fire has completely burned down a local pizzeria late Sunday night in Clearfield.

Fire crews responded to the Circle Inn Pizzeria located near 2300 N Main Street along I-15 around 11:30 p.m. The building appears to be completely destroyed at this time.

The large blaze has been burning for hours and required multiple agencies and firetrucks to contain the flames.

Officials say the fire was contained around 3:45 a.m., but flames can still be seen springing up and the area is filled with smoke. The fire did not affect any surrounding homes or businesses. The restaurant was closed at the time, so no injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being affected due to lane closures in the area. Officials say dangerous road conditions are being caused by fire runoff freezing on the road.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route on Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown and crews are still investigating the incident.

