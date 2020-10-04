Classic car show sets the stage for Toys for Tots

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The drive for Toys for Tots started this month and runs from now into December.

In order to get the charity drive off to a great start, Blain Thompson of Utah’s own Rockin Hotrod productions teamed up with Scott and Donna Crane from Herriman’s Craneco Trucking to bring the Craneco Classic Car Show to Salt Lake’s Liberty Park where the entrance fee was an unwrapped new toy for the Toys for Tots program.

ABC4 helps with Toys for Tots and gave Five ABC4 Awards to what we thought were some of the best cars. Trying to pick only five was incredibly difficult because of the number of beautiful automobiles brought to the park.

Here’s a look at ABC4’s winners.

Mike Mainella’s 1968 Firebird Convertible

Everett & Rae Billings 1970 Mercury Cougar

Blaine Thompson co-owner fo Rockin’ Hot Rod productions said. “What we’re happy about today is the great turn out of beautiful cars to support the Toys For Tots, we’re hooked up with ABC4, and the Marines to do a fundraiser and collect as many toys as we can so kids can enjoy a good Christmas with all the COVID activity going on.”

Dennis & Dauna Aardema’s 1970 Ford Falcon

Co-owner and operator Craneco Trucking Scott Crane said “We can’t thank the car owners enough, this is just a great cause to help the kids, it’s helping the community and helping the kids, and…hanging out with car people, can’t beat that.”

Quinn Woodmansee 1975 Ford F250 4×4

Richard Rousa 1931 Ford Model A

Thompson said, “We can’t thank all the car owners enough, It’s the car owners that make all this possible, without them, this wouldn’t work.”

The Toys for Tots program is on from now until December, look for donation boxes, and stay tuned to ABC4 and ABC4.com for more details on how you can donate to help Utah’s family’s this holiday season.