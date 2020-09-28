Classic Car Show at Liberty Park to benefit ‘Toys for Tots’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – This year has been a tough ride, the pandemic, the earthquake, wildfires, now a local car show set to start rolling in the holiday spirit and drive the holiday spirit for a Utah and ABC4 favorite, Toys 4 Tots.

This Saturday, Oct 3, 2020, at Liberty Park, Rockin Hotrod Production, teams up with Craneco Trucking for a classic car show.

A fun fact for this car show is it was once a Utah tradition to take your car to Liberty park and spend all day waxing and cleaning it. This event calls back to that time.

Photos Courtesy: Rockin Hotrod Productions

All you need to enter is your car and an unwrapped new toy for Toys for Tots. You can also enter with cash, just go to the event Facebook page for more information

“It is important for us to help kids in need.” said even organizer Blaine Thompson. “Classic Car owners are very giving people, our group loves to do charity events to help our community and show the beautiful cars in Utah, this one is fun because the entry fee is an unwrapped new toy.”

The automobiles at the show will be socially distanced, and both the car owners and spectators are encouraged to wear masks and help keep everyone as safe as possible.