MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – The City of Moab has issued a boil order for properties on West Center, South End of 100 West following the flooding on Aug. 20 in downtown Moab. While repairing the damage to a broken water line on 100 West and 100 South, city crews discovered there is potential contamination caused by damage from the flood waters.

Over the next few days, crews will test and treat the water in the affected service line multiple times to ensure it is no longer contaminated. City officials expect to restore water service in the affected areas by Wednesday or Thursday. When service is restored, the water will not be safe to drink for several days while final testing is completed.

During the boil order, tap water must be brought to a rolling boil for at least three minutes before drinking or using in food preparation. The state requires that during the boil order, you must run your taps for 10 to 15 minutes each time you run water that will be used for drinking or cooking.

The water is reportedly safe to use for showering, doing laundry, and other non-consumption purposes. During the service outage and the boil order, the representatives of Moab will be providing cases of water as well as a water truck for filling larger containers with drinkable water. Affected customers can pick up this free water at the city parking lot located at Center and 100 West from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

City officials urge residents and businesses in the impacted area to comply with the boil order for their own health and safety.

Those affected by the boil order will be notified when the order is lifted.