Citizens volunteer to clean up over two tons of garbage at popular SLC shooting range

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A small group of people spent time on a Saturday cleaning up a popular local target shooting area.

It is estimated that the group removed about 4,400 pounds of garbage at their own expense. The group cleaned up the garbage without being asked, according to a news release from the Utah County Sherriff’s Office

Utah County Sherriff’s Office says they received a Facebook message on Friday, November 27, from a group called “Messengaro Importante”.

The message reportedly said in part, “We purchased an older dump truck to donate time and effort to keep the west side of Utah Lake, SITLA and BLM area cleaner and free of trash. . . . This was done in hopes to make shooters more aware that littering leads to closure and we would like local area support”

The trash was removed Saturday, November 28, according to deputies.

A member of the group of cleaner who wishes to remain anonymous said the following:

“We are all shooters, and this is all our land. Our unity is to keep it as clean, safe and fun as possible. BLM, SITLA, and Public Lands are valuable, let’s continue to work to keep them open.”

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to support their effort in keeping the shooting ranges clean to keep public lands open for all to use.

