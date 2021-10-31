Cisco head-on collision on I-70 leaves one dead, vehicles on fire

CISCO, Utah (ABC4) – A person has died after a head-on vehicle collision on 1-70 early Sunday morning.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened on I-70 near milepost 222 in the Cisco area around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

Authorities say an SUV driver was traveling the wrong way, driving eastbound on the westbound lanes, when they struck a large box truck in a head-on collision. The impact caused both vehicles to catch on fire. Authorities discovered occupants inside the box truck with serious injuries. The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Colorado Fire and Emergency Medical Services Team (EMS) responded to the scene to administer medical care and fire suppression. The Utah Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Team and the State Bureau of Investigations were notified of the fatal incident.

Lanes in I-70 westbound were closed down for about 3.5 hours due to the large vehicle fires. The scene has now been cleared and the road is currently reopened.