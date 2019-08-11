Church St. Bridge demolition: delays for drivers, sleepless nights for residents

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Saturday was night two of crews working to demolish the Church Street Bridge in Layton.

The demolition means delays for drivers and sleepless nights for nearby residents.

“The construction itself has been interesting,” said Joseph Knowles, a Church Street Resident. “My house is shaking all night. So, we’re just up.”

Friday overnight, UDOT crews eliminated the part of the bridge over the southbound lanes on Interstate 15 near mile marker 330.

“It’s loud, but it’s progress and we’re glad to see the improvements,” said Ricci Vowles, a Church Street Resident. “The first few houses next to the bridge, you can definitely feel the pounding at night. It will make your house shake a little bit.”

Saturday afternoon, UDOT confirmed everything is running on schedule.

As a result, the freeway will be closed overnight in both directions between Layton Parkway and Antelope Drive both Saturday and Sunday nights reopening on Monday at 5 A.M.

“Starting a few days ago, I know there’s been a lot of I-15 traffic problems and it takes people longer to get home from work,” said Vowles.

“Even just getting home after work now. You’ve got Antelope or Gentile and you have to go all through,” said Knowles. “They’re the only places we can get to get home now.”

UDOT says the demolition is part of a project to build new express lanes from Layton to Riverdale.

The bridge which was built in 1965 was too narrow to put new lanes through it.

If you’re time sensitive, officials recommend taking US 89 in Eastern Davis County.

