Church schools will require temple recommends for Latter-day Saint hires

UTAH (ABC4) – Beginning Jan. 27, all new employees at Latter-day Saint colleges will require temple recommends.

The requirement applies to all faculty, staff and administrative employees at each Church Educational System (CES) institution including Brigham Young Universities (BYU).

The requirement does not apply to current employees, but they can opt-in to the policy starting next week.

“The CES institutions are unique among educational institutions. Central to the effort of CES is our mission to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, in the Church of Jesus Christ and in their communities,” said Elder Clark G. Gilbert, Church Commissioner of Education. “No institutional decision is more important to us than the selection of employees, including faculty, as it has the greatest potential to impact our students.”

Holding a temple recommend reiterates a person’s continued adherence to the doctrines and practices of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It is critical that each employee represent the mission, values and goals of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Elder Gilbert explained. “These updates reflect the expectations we have for each employee to continue to engage fully in the spiritual mission that is central to each CES institution. We are grateful to have such remarkable and committed employees.”