Church of Latter-Day Saints announces temples will continue to operate despite pandemic

UTAH (ABC4) – Since May 2020 when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reopened its doors to the public following a brief closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19, temples across the state have been operating both effectively and cautiously.

As of Jan. 14, The Temple Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that they will carry on functioning as they have been while continuing to adjust health and safety protocols as needed.

The Temple Department is encouraging members of The Church to schedule appointments to attend mass far in advance, consider participating in each temple ordinance, and cancel appointments they cannot make due to reduced capacity regulations and limited appointment availability.

Those that choose to attend the temple are asked to comply with health and safety protocols and to avoid The Church if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have recently been exposed to the virus.

Church officials are working to increase temple capacity so that all patrons with the desire to attend are able to.