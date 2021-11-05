Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to permanently close all temple cafeterias in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced on Monday that they will be closing the cafeterias inside temples in 2022, permanently.

The church broke the news in a brief statement Friday, saying the decision was made, “after careful consideration.”

The only two temple cafeterias that will remain open are the Guayaquil Ecuador and Hamilton New Zealand Temples which will require a longer transition period. As of right now, the cafeterias that are currently closed due to the pandemic will not reopen.

“We are grateful for the dedication of Church members and employees who have assisted in the operation of temple cafeterias for many years,” says an email sent on Friday to Latter-day Saints who serve in the 24 temples with cafeterias.