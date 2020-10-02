Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces worldwide Temple groundbreaking dates

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking services for temples being built in Asia, Africa, and South America.

Temples in the Church are used to perform sacred ceremonies for the members of the Church.

Groundbreaking Services in November 2020

The Davao Philippines Temple groundbreaking will take place in November 2020. The temple was announced in October 2018. There are six temples announced, under construction or renovation in the Philippines. The country has over 800,000 Latter-day Saints in over 1200 congregations.

Services will be held for the Antofagasta Chile Temple in November of 2020. This is the third temple to be built in Chile. Church members in Antofagasta currently travel 830 miles (1,334 kilometers) to participate in temple ordinances in Santiago. There are 600,000 church members in Chile.

Groundbreaking for the Mendoza Argentina Temple will also happen in November of 2020. This temple is the fourth one to be built in Argentina, where there are 470,000 members.

Bengaluru Temple, India

Antofagasta Temple, Chile

Harare, Zimbabwe Temple

Davao Temple Philippines

Mendoza, Argentina Temple

Groundbreaking Services in December 2020

Groundbreaking services for the Bengaluru India Temple will happen in December 2020. According to a press release from the Church, the new temple was announced by Church President Russel M. Nelson in April 2018. It will be the first temple in India and will serve nearly 15,000 Latter-day Saints.

The Harare Zimbabwe Temple groundbreaking ceremonies will also happen in December 2020, Church President Thomas S. Monson announced plans for this temple, the first in the country in April 2016. Zimbabwe has 34,000 members of the Church.