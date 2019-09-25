Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new temple location in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the Tooele Valley Utah Temple.

The temple will be located northwest of the intersection of Erda Way and Highway 36.

The building of the new temple was announced in April 2019 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

Church officials say the plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 70,000 square feet. An adjacent 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built.

A groundbreaking date has not yet been announced, and while detailed plans are still being developed, renderings of the inside and outside of the temple will be released later.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has 17 temples operating in Utah. In addition, temples will be built in Layton, Saratoga Springs, and Washington County.

Click here for the Church’s statement on the announcement.

