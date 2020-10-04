Church leaders encourage women to have faith, build unity with others and carry on during difficult times

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the women in the Church possess the spiritual power to change the world, during his remarks Saturday night at the Women’s Session of General Conference.

President Russell M. Nelson’s said the women and young women of the church have been “heroic” during the especially challenging times of 2020 and marveled at their strength and faith.

Nelson also encouraged the women watching to, “embrace the future with faith by seeking to become more prepared temporally, spiritually and emotionally.”

Sister Sharon Eubank, First Counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency spoke of the power women have to remove prejudice and build unity.

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Eubank told the millions of members watching the worldwide conference live Saturday night to have mercy, to not judge and to let the women know they can draw upon the Lord’s power to bestow the same mercy they seek for themselves.

President Dallen H. Oaks, First Counselor in the First Presidency encouraged the women of the Church to not despair, to be of good cheer and to put their trust in Jesus Christ, assuring them that the Lord has a special love and concern for them.

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Women’s Session of the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center Theater. Due to Covid-19, only the women’s general officers of the Church as well as the First Presidency were in attendance.

There are more than 8 million female church members worldwide.