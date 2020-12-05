Church breaks ground for Okinawa, Japan Temple

Photo Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

OKINAWA, JAPAN (ABC4 News) – Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground Saturday for the Okinawa, Japan temple, making it the fourth in the country.

A small group of Latter-day Saint leaders and invited guests attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Photo Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Despite the small gathering, we are extremely grateful as we meet to consecrate this island for the building of a holy temple this day,” said Elder Takashi Wasa, Asia North Area President.

This morning’s groundbreaking officially begins the construction of the two-story, 10,000 square-foot temple.

The Okinawa, Japan Temple was announced back in 2019 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

It will be the fourth operating temple in Japan and one of 231 temples around the world in various stages of operation. Other temples are located in Fukuoka, Sapporo and Tokyo.

The Church says Japan is home to more than 130,000 members in 260 congregations.

There are more than 16.6 million members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worldwide.