Church announces limited in-person attendance and women’s session for general conference

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be holding limited in-person attendance at the upcoming 192nd Annual General Conference.

In a letter sent to members of the church, officials say this year, the conference will be held on April 2-3. The conference will be broadcast via satellite and on the Church’s official website.

Officials say the limited attendance decision is due to the ongoing Temple Square renovation in downtown Salt Lake City.

Church officials also announced that women, including those who turn 12 in 2022 will be invited to participate in a “Women’s Session of General Conference” held on April 2.

The General Conference back in Oct. 2021, maintained strict COVID-19 health protocols and did not include a public audience.

The conference was conducted virtually, making it the fourth virtual general conference since the COVID-19 pandemic era shuttered most large gathering events.