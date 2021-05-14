Grant Fry, General Manager, and Head Chocolate Maker of Taste Artisan Chocolate came by to show us how you can transform the flavors of chocolate with a delicious Chocolate Tres Leches Tiramisu.

Taste Artisan Chocolate is located, 117 N. University Ave., Provo, UT 84601

Find Taste Artisan Chocolate online http://taste-chocolate.com

Sponge Cake

Ingredients:

-1 3/4 cup (230 g) all-purpose flour

-1/4 cup (30 g) cornstarch

-1/2 tsp salt

-2 tsp baking powder

-6 large eggs, separated

-2 tsp vanilla extract

-1 1/4 cup (250 g) granulated sugar

-1/4 cup (60 ml) whole milk

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 F. Coat a 9×13 pan with nonstick spray.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, salt, and baking powder. Set aside.

3. In the bowl of an electric mixer with a whisk attachment beat egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add in the granulated sugar 1 TBSP at a time until stiff peaks form. Add the vanilla extract.

4. Add the egg yolks one at a time, beating to combine after each addition. Add the mix and mix just to combine.

5. Add the flour mixture in 3 additions, folding the dry ingredients into the batter to maintain the volume.

6. Pour the batter into your 9X13 pan and smooth the top. Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until the cake is golden and springs back when touched. (bake times vary with each oven, so keep an eye on it.) Let cool completely in the pan.

Cacao Tea Soak:

Ingredients:

-12 oz (340 g) evaporated milk

-14 oz (400 g) sweetened condensed milk

-1 1/2 cups (355 ml) heavy cream

-1 cup very strong cacao tea ( 1/4 cup tea tp 1 cup water)

Directions:

Mix these all together with a whisk, preferably in a container with a spout. Poke holes in the cooled cake and pour the entire mixture over the top, letting it soak in.

Chocolate Ganache:

Ingredients:

-6 oz. 75% dark chocolate (or your favorite percentage)

-1 3/4 cup heavy cream

Directions:

Chop up the chocolate and pour hot heavy cream over in 3 additions, stirring in between. Let cool until spreadable consistency and then spread smoothly over the cake.

Tiramisu Filling:

Ingredients:

-4 large egg yolks

-1 cup granulated sugar

-2 cups (16 oz.) mascarpone

-1 cup Heavy cream

-Pinch of Salt

Directions:

1.In a stand mixer with a whisk attachment, put the egg yolks and sugar together and beat until the mixture is aerated, pale, and forms ribbons. 2.Add the mascarpone and mix in, being careful not to over mix, as this may cause the mixture to go grainy. Add the heavy cream and mix until soft peaks form.

3.Spread onto the cake over the chocolate ganache as smoothly as possible (or pipe it on). Cover in plastic wrap and let set in the fridge for a minimum of 4 hours (but the longer it sits, the better it gets)

4.Dust with cocoa powder and enjoy!