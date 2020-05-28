Child porn allegations lead to arrest of Bountiful brothers for weapons, explosive making materials

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two brothers from Bountiful were arrested after an investigation into possession of child pornography led to the discovery of cash, firearms, gasmasks, and explosive making materials.

Back in August 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children filed a complaint indicating someone was distributing, uploaded, or downloaded child sexual abuse material.

Detectives said the images were disturbing images of children being sexually abused.

Investigators tracked down the location of the downloads to be to a home off Stone Hollow Drive in Bountiful where Benjamin Bergdorf, 37, and his brother Michael Bergdorf, 40, live.

Benjamin Bergdorf Mug Shot from Davis County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and Internet Crimes against Children Task Force searched the home on May 26. During an interview with police, Michael Bergdorf admitted that he has been seeking child sexual abuse material utilizing the dark web.

Investigators said they found images of a prepubescent female who appears to be the same child in all images. Both suspects possessed many images and videos of child sexual abuse.

“And through that search warrant we actually discovered a lot more,” said Liz Sollis the Media and Community Engagement Director Davis County Sheriff’s Office. “The individuals, the suspects started sharing additional information, and we also discovered other things while in their home.”

That discovery included gas masks and some material that could be used to make explosive devices.

“We found a lot of firearms, we found a lot of cash. We also found a book on bomb-making and some explosives,” said Sollis.

Court documents state Benjamin Bergdorf had an Encyclopedia to create bomb-making material with no reasonable explanation of why it was in residence.

Detectives are looking into whether the firearms found, including a short barrel AK-47 rifle, were illegally obtained or possessed.

“They are the ones who were talking to us about the fact that there may be some illegal drug activity, talking to us about finances, how they managed them, there was a lot of cash so that raises some red flags. And, they also mentioned government hacking. So those are some concerns we are actively investigating,” said Sollis.

Michael Bergdorf Mug Shot from Davis County Sheriff’s Office

Both Michael and Benjamin Bergdorf hold green cards to Germany. There was a request for them to be held without bail because it was feared they both could flee prosecution.

The brothers are charged eight counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Both the Davis County and United States Attorney’s Offices are working on the case, and more charges are expected.