Child Passenger Safety Week is coming, where to get car seat inspections

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Child Passenger Safety Week is just around the corner (Sept. 20-26) and AAA Utah is offering free, online car seat inspections in an effort to keep Utah kids safe while shedding some light on some common car seat mistakes.

“By shifting our seat checks to an online format, we’ve continued to deliver on our commitment to Utahns most precious cargo,” said Aldo Vazquez, spokesperson, AAA Utah. “We want parents and caregivers to take advantage of this free expertise because we know that it can help keep kids safe.”

To date, AAA’s nationally certified technicians have performed several hundred online seat checks. This ensures that the car seat is placed correctly and that parents and caregivers can make the needed adjustments to the car seat.

According to AAA, research shows that three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly. As Child Passenger Safety week soon begins, AAA Utah is sharing six common mistakes when it comes to the installation of car seats.