ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A child has been left in serious condition following an automobile-pedestrian accident that occurred on April 28 in St. George.

According to officials, St. George Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 2600 East 610 North just after 6:30 p.m. on reports of a child who had been struck and run over by a vehicle.

Upon EMS and fire personnel’s arrival, a 9-year-old boy was found with a significant leg injury after being hit by a truck as it was pulling to a residence.

Police records state that the boy was transported to the hospital via ambulance in serious condition where he underwent surgery and is now recovering.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene throughout the incident. At this time, the accident is under investigation, though no impairment is suspected.