Child hospitalized after becoming entangled in window blind cords

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A child was rushed to the hospital Thursday after they became entangled in the cords for window blinds.

Logan City Fire Department said crews were dispatched a home after family members found the child tangled and not breathing.

While first responders were in route, family members freed the child and began CPR. When crews arrived, the child was crying and breathing on their own.

Fire officials said aggressive patient care was initiated and the child was transported to a nearby hospital then later a Salt Lake City hospital.

Further information about the child’s condition was not released.

Considering what happened, fire officials shared information from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission regarding window blinds. The agency calls corded window coverings one of the top five hidden hazards in American homes, with infants and children accidentally becoming entangled.

Window blind safety suggestions include:

1.      Keep cords and strings, including those attached to window blinds, out of your child’s reach. Move all cribs, beds, furniture and toys away from windows and window cords.

2.      If you live in a home where you are not allowed to replace your window coverings, follow basic window cord safety guidelines.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Make-A-Wish Drive for Wishes campaign, driving through Utah to grant wishes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make-A-Wish Drive for Wishes campaign, driving through Utah to grant wishes"

DNA technology available at Utah State Crime lab changing how we look at forensic evidence

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA technology available at Utah State Crime lab changing how we look at forensic evidence"

How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?"

Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories