Child hospitalized after becoming entangled in window blind cords

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A child was rushed to the hospital Thursday after they became entangled in the cords for window blinds.

Logan City Fire Department said crews were dispatched a home after family members found the child tangled and not breathing.

While first responders were in route, family members freed the child and began CPR. When crews arrived, the child was crying and breathing on their own.

Fire officials said aggressive patient care was initiated and the child was transported to a nearby hospital then later a Salt Lake City hospital.

Further information about the child’s condition was not released.

Considering what happened, fire officials shared information from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission regarding window blinds. The agency calls corded window coverings one of the top five hidden hazards in American homes, with infants and children accidentally becoming entangled.

Window blind safety suggestions include:

1. Keep cords and strings, including those attached to window blinds, out of your child’s reach. Move all cribs, beds, furniture and toys away from windows and window cords.

2. If you live in a home where you are not allowed to replace your window coverings, follow basic window cord safety guidelines.

