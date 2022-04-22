SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The franchise deemed America’s favorite fast-food restaurant, Chick-fil-a, is excited to announce that one of their most famous breakfast items will be re-added to their menu as of April 25.

This upcoming Monday, over 25 Chick-fil-a locations in the Salt Lake City area will be serving the Spicy Chicken Biscuit.

The sandwich will be premiering in stores after signing off the menu in 2016 to make room for newer items like the Frosted Coffee and the Egg White Grill, as mentioned on Chick-fil-a’s website.

In addition to the Spicy Chicken Biscuit, the restaurant will be adding the new Seasonal Cloudberry Sunjoy to their list of offerings. The beverage is a combination of Chick-fil-a’s famous lemonade and freshly sweetened iced tea finished with a hint of cloudberry and cherry blossom flavors. For those who don’t know, cloudberries offer notes of raspberry, mango, apricot, and passionfruit.

To find a Chick-fil-a that will be serving these new menu items near you, click here.