Cherry fire near Elko, Nevada grows to 4000 acres

ELKO, Nevada (ABC4 News) – A fire named the Cherry fire is burning near Elko.

Officials say the fire which started Monday is burning about 50 miles south of Elko in White Pine County. It was reported at 1 p.m.

The fire has grown up to 4000 acres but fire crews say they are monitoring the fire throughout the night.

Officials say several ranches and some grazing fields may be at risk but so far no homes are being threatened by the fire and no evacuation orders are in place.

Officials say they are concerned by the forecasted thunderstorms, the potential of for strong gusty winds and dry lightning that could make containment difficult.

Fire crews shared a few safety tips in case anyone finds themselves outdoors during thunderstorms.

If possible, take shelter in an enclosed building or automobile. Remain there for at least 30 mins after the storm passes

Get out of boats and away from bodies of water

Get low to the ground. Avoid open spaces and isolated objects

If you see a new fire start, call 911 and report it

Officials are advising everyone to stay away from the area of the fire as they work to contain it.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

