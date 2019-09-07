Cheerleaders suspended from school for alleged hazing incident

News
Posted: / Updated:

St. George, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several cheerleaders from Desert Hills High School are suspended after an alleged hazing incident, according to a report in the St. George News.

The St. George News reports the Washington County School District is investigating the incident where older teen cheerleaders videotaped the hazing of younger teens.

The video allegedly shows the older teen girls squatting over the younger teens faces and forcing the younger teens to do sit-ups into the buttocks of the older teens, according to the St. George News report.

The reports also says Washington County School District is investigating the incident for possible misconduct. The district said it is “committed to protecting its students, employees and school guests from bullying or harassment of any type, for any reason.”

The incident allegedly took place last June, however school officials were only notified of the alleged incident in the last few days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video"

EXCLUSIVE: 'Today we wear pink' in support of Miss Millard County injured in horseback riding accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: 'Today we wear pink' in support of Miss Millard County injured in horseback riding accident"

100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads comes to an end with 41 fewer fatalities than last year

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads comes to an end with 41 fewer fatalities than last year"

Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories