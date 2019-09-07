Cheerleaders suspended from school for alleged hazing incident

St. George, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several cheerleaders from Desert Hills High School are suspended after an alleged hazing incident, according to a report in the St. George News.

The St. George News reports the Washington County School District is investigating the incident where older teen cheerleaders videotaped the hazing of younger teens.

The video allegedly shows the older teen girls squatting over the younger teens faces and forcing the younger teens to do sit-ups into the buttocks of the older teens, according to the St. George News report.

The reports also says Washington County School District is investigating the incident for possible misconduct. The district said it is “committed to protecting its students, employees and school guests from bullying or harassment of any type, for any reason.”

The incident allegedly took place last June, however school officials were only notified of the alleged incident in the last few days.