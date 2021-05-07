Check out this trendy fashion store that has a Mother’s day collection

Tijana Fitozovic, co-owner of HerKind Apparel, came by to share about their new Mothers Day Collection and pop-up shop.

Tijana Fitozovic, co-owner of HerKind Apparel, we will be dropping a Mothers Day collection that day for Mothers Day weekend. We want to celebrate all of the mamas out there.

Talking points (bullet point or short sentence form)- We want to introduce you to a new women-owned, Utah-based fashion boutique. We strive to make women feel confident, empowered, and beautiful. Our motto is that we are here to dress you for EVERY OCCASION, whether it’s date night or simply staying in.

Promotions:

They will be doing 25% off sitewide to their entire store. The discount is applied at checkout. No code necessary. They will also have a special that weekend, anyone that spends $100 or more will receive a free ‘Mama’ necklace.

Find HerKind Apparel online, FB, and IG.