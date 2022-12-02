SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — If you’re looking for activities to do during the winter, then look no further. Utah is a winter wonderland you’d be sorry to miss.

The Viking Yurt

Want an off-the-beaten-path experience? Take a sleigh ride up 8,700 feet to get to this yurt–a portable, round tent–winter restaurant, where you’ll get a Nordic-themed fine dining experience with a four-hour European meal.

Make sure to get a reservation in advance as the yurt can only hold 40 guests.

Solitude also has a similar yurt experience.

Arches National Park

The Arches are some of the most famous landmarks in Utah, with the Delicate Arch one of the most visited arches. Plus, this national park is home to thousands of arches with more than 2,000 documented natural arches.

Moab tends to stay warmer, so this national park is perfect during summer or winter, though sometimes in the summer temperatures can reach on average a high of 95°F and low of 68°F in July.

Zion National Park

You’ve probably heard of the Delicate Arch in Moab, but have you considered traveling over to Zion National Park? This park is opened year around, with tons of hikes (make sure you’re prepared with your winter gear!). However, while Zion gets snow, it’s only the high backcountry that gets seriously affected, receiving 13 feet in a typical year.

Utah Olympic Park

Situated in Park City, this was a winter sports park for the 2002 Winter Olympics. During the games, the park hosted bobsleigh, skeleton, luge, ski jumping, and Nordic combined events.

Make sure to visit the Alf Engen Ski Museum and George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museums for free.

North Pole Express

Care for some hot cocoa and a ride-along with Santa? This is perfect for kids, allowing their young minds to drift into another world.

The train is in Heber City, just a 45 minute drive outside of Salt Lake City. If you get there early enough, make sure to check out what else Heber has to offer.

Utah is filled with tons of winter and non-winter experiences. You’ll be sure to have a fun holiday this season.