Check out the secret Steve Conlin shared about Five Wives and Five Husbands Vodka.

Jessop’s Journal Story Style

Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other.

I met Steve Conlin at an investors pitch event. He is the CEO of a spirited company that is growing in Ogden, Utah. 

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life

 I invite you to watch each episode of Jessop’s Journal at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors.  Your feedback is always welcome.

Here are these week’s Internet Treasure Hunt questions:

*Where was his first paying job located?

*What product is Steve an “Easter Egg” on?

*He has a great phrase in this interview. Fill in the blank: “Life is a _______.”

With another entry into Jessop ‘s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News. 

Jessop’s Journal is made possible by the generous support of Rustico, Tailor Cooperative, JW Custom Hats and Ogden’s Own Distillery.

