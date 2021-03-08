Check here to see what a retirement plan looks like!

Joined by Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning today on ABC4 Utah, Janeen talks about how to see what a real retirement plan looks like.

But first, let’s take a look at what a retirement plan doesn’t look like. A retirement plan is not a bunch of statements on the kitchen counter and a retirement plan is not a pie chart.

The pie chart is for people in their 20’s, 30’s and 40’s. It is an accumulation plan, and all of your money is at risk and doesn’t show other income streams because you are getting a salary during this time in your life. The pie chart is an accumulation plan, NOT a retirement plan!

During this segment, Brian was able to show Janeen a retirement plan or like he likes to call it a Distribution plan. The left side of the plan shows all income streams, and the right side shows their portfolio. We can have detailed discussions on your income streams, tax planning, risk reduction, portfolio optimization, and income optimization and all from this 1-page retirement plan.

Clients of Decker Retirement Planning can know how much income they can receive for life and SEE that they will never run out of money before they die. Viewers can go to their website and get a copy of this retirement plan also.

Be sure to contact Brian and the team at Decker Retirement Planning to help you with your retirement questions. Brian and Decker retirement Planning will help you plan for your retirement future.

This article contains sponsored content.