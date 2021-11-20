Cheapest Black Friday Deals? This retailer takes the crown in new study

(ABC4) – As Thanksgiving nears, Black Friday shopping remains high on most people’s minds, excited to score a good deal.

Most shoppers know they’re landing a good deal when buying around the holidays, but just how good are those deals, exactly? A new study takes a look at whether this year’s Thanksgiving discounts are truly as large as they may appear.

The study surveyed around 5,000 deals from 21 of the largest U.S. retailers that have announced Black Friday deals for 2021. It identifies which companies offered the greatest deals throughout all categories — not just doorbuster deals.

So which store tops the list? The retailer offering the biggest overall discounts is Macy’s with an average of 58.51% off. Ace Hardware offered the lowest amount of discounts with 11.73%.

The average discount Black Friday shoppers can expect is 32%. Industry experts say shoppers should keep this figure in mind to avoid Black Friday “scams,” or the appearance that sale prices are greater than they actually are.

The retail category offering the greatest markdown is “Apparel & Accessories” with an 18.4% share of all discounts. Macy’s took top spots for largest discounts on categories such as computers and phones, consumer electronics, toys, and consumer packaged goods. They came in second place on categories such as furniture and appliances.

Supply chain issues are creating pressure for some folks to shop for gifts earlier this year, but most folks are just looking forward to snagging a great deal.

The Top 10 retailers offering the biggest Black Friday discounts this year are:

Macy’s

JCPenney

Belk

Kohl’s

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Lenovo

Nordstrom

Walmart

HP

Big Lots

To check out the full survey, click here.