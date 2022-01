HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Herriman Thursday evening, where they determined a charging hoverboard to be the culprit.

Crews responded to the fire at approximately 5130 West and Emmeline Drive. Once on scene, fire crews were able to contain the fire to just the garage and exterior of the home.

Officials report light smoke damage throughout the home.

All residents of the home were evacuated and no one sustained injuries in the fire.