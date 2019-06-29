Charges pending in Mackenzie Lueck case

One day after learning of the death of 23-year-old University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, there is still a growing memorial outside the home of the suspect for her. People are dropping off flowers, candles and stuffed animals as well as saying prayers and leaving notes.

Salt Lake City Police say she died at the hands of 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi.

Ajayi is charged with murder, kidnapping, obstruction and desecration of a body.

Police say neighbors witnessed him burning something in his backyard on June 17th and 18th.

Mackenzie went missing on June 17th.

Chief Mike Brown confirms charred female tissue and some of Mackenzie’s personal items were located in that area.

Just after the suspect was arrested on Friday June 28th, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill talked about what comes next.

“We’ll go through our formal screening process within the next 72 hours or so, and we will go through that process,” said Gill. “The presumption of innocent applies here in this legal process, and then we will be making final decisions as to what specific charges as we continue to sift through the volume of evidence that we have.”

This comes as Salt Lake City Police work to determine if Ajayi acted alone or if he had help.

