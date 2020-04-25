Chad Daybell may testify in Lori Vallow hearing

REXBURG (ABC4 News) – Newly-filed court documents reveal new details in the case of two missing Idaho siblings. The husband of the children’s mother may be called to take the stand.

According to East Idaho News, Chad Daybell may be called to testify at Lori Vallow’s next hearing.

Prosecutors say under Idaho rules, Daybell cannot claim husband and wife privilege. That means the information the couple shared with each other is not confidential.

Vallow is charged in the disappearance of her two children 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children have not been seen since September 2019.

