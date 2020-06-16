Chad Daybell enters not guilty plea, requests jury trial

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News) – Chad Daybell intends to plead not guilty to charges he faces in connection with the disappearance of Idaho siblings JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

According East Idaho News, Daybell’s defense attorney filed documents Monday entering the plea and requesting jury trial.

Daybell is charged with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence. Daybell was arrested on June 9 after investigators found the remains of the children in the backyard of his Salem home.