‘Certainly a twist’: 50 officers searching for missing fiancé of Gabby Petito in Carlton Reserve

NORTH PORT, Fla. (ABC4) – North Port Police say they currently have 50 law enforcement officers from five different agencies deployed in the search for Brian Laundrie on Saturday.

Police say Laundrie’s missing status is “certainly a twist.”

“We’re hopeful that he’s out here,” says Josh Taylor, a North Point Police spokesperson. “Certainly, we’ve prepared for all different possibilities, but our goal is to locate him and bring him back to North Port.”

Police have focused on searching the Carlton Reserve area as Laundrie’s family says it’s a place he likes to frequent for hiking. Laundrie’s family believes he headed into the reserve earlier this week on Tuesday and was carrying a backpack with him.

On Friday evening, police were seen entering Laundrie’s home and speaking with his family for some time, which police confirmed was the first in-depth conversation they were able to have with the family. The family hadn’t heard from Laundrie since Tuesday and were looking to file a missing person’s report.

Officials say they have no other leads at the moment besides the family’s belief that Laundrie headed into Carlton Reserve. The reserve is over 25,000 acres and police say they have deployed drones, four-wheelers, and K-9 units to aid in the search efforts.

At this point, officials are treating the situation as a missing persons case and not a criminal investigation as no charges have been filed and there is no confirmation of a crime.

“Brian is a resident of this community,” says Taylor. “Brian is not a suspect in a crime. Brian is a person of interest and a missing person. We’re not following him everywhere he’s going. That’s just not how it works.”

Taylor explains their main priority has been trying to find Petito, with all resources being put towards that goal and not necessarily on tracking Laundrie’s every move.

When asked why the police can’t just bring Laundrie in, Taylor explains there is no crime pinned to anyone at the moment and Laundrie is considered only a regular person of interest at this time.

Considering the less-than-ideal conditions in North Port on Saturday, officials believe Laundrie could be in physical danger, as the reserve has wild, unpaved areas paired with wet, muggy conditions.

Taylor says the search effort is being conducted in conjunction with the FBI. The search first focused on a smaller 200-acre park at the reserve’s entrance, then later expanded to the 25,000-acre reserve further back.

KNow anything? Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI pic.twitter.com/oCDTwHJvCt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

Officials are still searching for both Petito and Laundrie at this time. ABC4 will provide any updates on the story as they become available.