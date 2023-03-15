NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after officers say she was under the influence, speeding at over 120 mph, and nearly hit a Utah Highway Patrol officer with her car.

Emily Marie Schantz, 19, faces numerous charges including failure to stop at the command of police (third-degree felony), assault on a peace officer (second-degree felony), reckless driving (class B misdemeanor), DUI (class B misdemeanor) as well as other drug and alcohol-related charges.

According to the probable cause statement, a UHP officer attempted to stop Schantz for driving 95 mph in an 80 mph zone just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14. Instead of pulling over, Schantz allegedly sped up, reaching speeds of about 122 mph.

Another UHP officer placed spike strips to safely stop the allegedly speeding vehicle by deflating the tires. As Schantz approached the stripes, police say she swerved toward the second UHP officer, narrowly missing him and driving into an embankment where she was taken into custody.

Police say they found marijuana, THC vapes, drug paraphernalia, and an open bottle of Fireball whiskey in her car. Schantz allegedly admitted to police that she had smoked marijuana at 6 a.m. that morning, but did not drink despite there being alcohol in the car. Schantz reportedly told police she was 19 and pregnant.

A drug test came back positive for THC, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepines, police say. Police also allegedly found Schantz had never obtained her driver license.

Schantz is reportedly on probation in the state of Nevada and told police she had violated that probation by leaving Nevada.