ARCHES NATIONAL PARK (ABC4) — A 26-year-old woman was rescued on Sunday after a steep fall at Arches National Park, according to Grand County Emergency Medical Services.

On Dec. 10, shortly after 1 p.m., Grand County EMS personnel responded to a hiking accident at Arches National Park — Devils Garden Primitive Trail. The trail is reportedly at the northern end of the park, 18 miles from the park entrance.

Officials said a 26-year-old woman was climbing down off of a sandstone “fin” when a rock gave way, causing her to fall. She reportedly fell down a steep part of the trail, and received a lower leg injury as a result.

Grand County EMS and National Park Service Search and Rescue crews responded to the scene. They were able to locate the woman, treat her injuries, and carry her over a mile through the backcountry to an ambulance.

Officials said the temperature outside at the time was around 40 degrees, with a mixture of ice and snow in the shaded areas of the trail.

The rescue took nearly four hours to complete.

“A huge thank you to the National Park Service for your in-depth knowledge of the local landscape!” Grand County EMS stated.

Landscape Arch, located in Devils Garden, is the longest arch in North America with an opening of 306 feet.

No further information is available at this time.