EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was killed in a rollover crash in Emery County on Sunday, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

On Oct. 1, at 6 a.m., a Ford pickup truck was heading eastbound on I-70 near milepost 135. While on a gradual right turn, the truck “traveled off the left side of the roadway,” DPS stated.

Officials said that the driver overcorrected the turn, steering back to the right.

Courtesy of Utah Dept. of Public Safety

The driver reportedly lost control and went off the right side of the road, causing the truck to roll.

The female passenger in the truck was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she reportedly died a short time later.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.