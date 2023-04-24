Smoke rising from the Red Bridge Fire in Uintah County. (Image courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A wildfire sparked in Uintah County over the weekend, burning hundreds of acres of federal land near Fort Duchesne.

The fire, which has been dubbed the Red Bridge Fire, is still ongoing, according to Utah Fire Info. The Red Bridge Fire, which marks the first wildfire of the season, sparked on Sunday, April 23, and was discovered at around 4 p.m. the same day.

Red Bridge Fire (Courtesy of BIA Foresty & Wildland Fire — Uintah & Ouray Agency)

Utah Fire Info said the fire is in the River Bottoms on the Bureau of Indian Affairs management land and has so far burned over an estimated 400 acres. Officials with the BIA Foresty & Wildland Fire — Uintah & Ouray Agency said the fire was reported south of Four Corners and north of the Duchesne River.

Officials said the fire was running and spotting in areas consisting of cottonwoods, heavy brush, grass, and cattails. It is reportedly threatening residents in the area and infrastructure in the area.

Firefighters have reportedly requested Utah National Guard’s help, asking for air resources to combat the spread.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.