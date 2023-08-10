UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah officials have detected the West Nile virus in a Utah County mosquito trap, according to Utah County Mosquito Abatement team.

The Utah County Health Department’s Mosquito Abatement team has found the West Nile virus in Utah County nearly a month after the virus was detected in Davis County.

Officials are asking the public to drain all standing water, avoid being outside during dawn and dusk, use insect repellant and wear long-sleeved clothing, and keep window and door screens in good condition to protect themselves.

While 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile do not develop symptoms, the Center for Disease Control says there are minor symptoms for some and more serious ones for others.

(Courtesy of the Utah County Health Department)

Some of the more minor symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. The more serious symptoms, which only occur in 1 of 150 infected people, are inflammation of the brain, meningitis, paralysis, or even death on rare occasions.

Up to this point, there has been one case of infection reported in Utah. Arizona has the most reported cases this year with 54 total, according to the CDC. There have been 126 total reported cases in the United States this year, up from 36 cases last month.

For more information or to address mosquito concerns call 801-851-7637 or visit the mosquito abatement site.