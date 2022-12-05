CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Wellington man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl in a church bathroom on Sunday, Dec. 4.

James Bruce Snyder, 50, is facing charges of sexual abuse of a child (second-degree felony), child kidnapping (first-degree felony), and assault (class B misdemeanor).

Wellington Police say Snyder went to the East LDS Church (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Sunday to attend a meeting with a church bishop.

A probable cause affidavit states that it was around 11 a.m. when the victim, 13, went into the women’s restroom. She allegedly then exited the stall and went to the sink to wash her hands while Snyder was standing inside the restroom.

Snyder reportedly then grabbed the victim, “pushed her forcefully against the wall,” and began to take his pants off. The affidavit states that the girl fought back as Snyder tried to take her into a side room attached to the bathroom.

“Mr. Snyder at one point put his hand over [victim’s] mouth and told her to be quiet,” the affidavit states. The girl was able to get the attention of another person, as the affidavit states, “Her yells did not go unnoticed as a witness went into the bathroom and asked if everything was OK.”

The girl then was able to escape and run to her caregiver.

The caregiver reportedly explained to police that she too heard the yells, and that when she saw Snyder in the hallway, he said, “I made a mistake,” to which she replied, “You sure did.”

Snyder allegedly self-reported that he is suffering from mental health issues and is “very confused.”

Snyder was booked into the Carbon County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is currently available.